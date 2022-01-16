Bangladesh reports 5,222 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 8
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jan 2022 05:46 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2022 05:46 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 5,222 coronavirus cases in a daily count, taking the overall tally of infections to 1,617,711.
The death toll from COVID-19 rose by 8 to 28,136 in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to the latest government data.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka tallied the highest number of cases and deaths, with 4,141 infections and four fatalities.
Another 293 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,552,893.
As many as 29,305 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 17.82 percent.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 95.99 percent and the mortality rate at 1.74 percent.
Globally, over 326.28 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.53 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Book fair delayed for 2 weeks
- Protests at Nilkhet over age limit for govt jobs
- EVMs offer 'different' experience to voters
- Narayanganj voters line up on election day
- 'Tide is in my favour', says Taimur
- Narayanganj city polls at a glance
- Just let us cast our votes: Narayanganj locals
- 2 women die in Mymensingh road crash
- Ekushey Book Fair delayed for 2 weeks over COVID
- Job seekers block Nilkhet to demand increase in age limit for govt jobs
- 'It's different': EVMs add new flavour to Narayanganj city polls
- 'I have close connections to people’: Ivy says she will win mayoral polls again
- Narayanganj city polls: Lines grow as voters turn out for 'festive' election
- 'The tide is turning in my favour', says Taimur after casting his vote
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports 3,447 new COVID cases, another 7 die
- Narayanganj City Corporation election at a glance
- Messi ruled out of PSG game against Brest
- Hackers take Teletalk website down for two hours
- UAE regulator investigating aborted Emirates take-off at Dubai airport
- Pay your power bill, Myanmar soldiers say, or pay with your life
- Officials report good turnout in 'peaceful' Narayanganj city polls
- Will Ivy stay on or can Taimur take over? Narayanganj voters deciding their fate
- Will Ivy stay on or can Taimur take over? Narayanganj voters give their mandate on Sunday
- Rising exports to big markets spur Bangladesh apparel industry’s optimism