Bangladesh reports 5,222 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 8

The death toll from COVID-19 rose by 8 to 28,136 in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to the latest government data.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka tallied the highest number of cases and deaths, with 4,141 infections and four fatalities.

Another 293 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,552,893.

As many as 29,305 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 17.82 percent.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 95.99 percent and the mortality rate at 1.74 percent.

Globally, over 326.28 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.53 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.