Six suspected pirates held with arms in Cox’s Bazar
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jan 2022 11:57 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2022 11:57 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested six suspected pirates with arms during an operation at sea in Cox’s Bazar.
They were nabbed from the Maheshkhali channel of the Bay of Bengal around 12 am on Saturday, said Commander Lt Colonel Khairul Islam Sarkar of RAB-15 in Cox's Bazar.
The detainees could not be identified immediately.
A group of suspicious people were spotted in a trawler at midnight, he said. “Afterwards, RAB laid siege to the trawler and detained six people. Three guns and 11 bullets were also seized from the trawler.”
The arrestees have confessed to carrying out robberies at sea for a long time during interrogation, he said.
Preparations are underway to file a case against them at Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station.
- ‘Festive’ polls expected in Narayanganj
- Mason killed DU ex-teacher: police
- ‘United’ effort to beat AL in Narayanganj: Ivy
- Body found in Dhaka's Govt Bangla College
- Qawwali event held to protest attack
- Buses to run at full capacity: owners
- Dhaka appears oblivious to omicron curbs
- Youth jailed for 6 years over rape of 2 children
- Six suspected pirates held with arms in Cox’s Bazar
- Narayanganj hangs on for 'festive' election as campaigning ends ‘peacefully’
- Mason killed former DU teacher Sayeda Khaleque during mugging: police
- Sayeda Khaleque, a former teacher of Dhaka University, is found dead in Gazipur jungle
- Rivals are ‘uniting’ to defeat AL in Narayanganj mayoral polls, says Ivy
- Decomposing body found in Dhaka's Govt Bangla College
Most Read
- Mason killed former DU teacher Sayeda Khaleque during mugging: police
- Bangladesh reports 4,378 new COVID cases, highest daily count in 20 weeks
- Sayeda Khaleque, a former teacher of Dhaka University, is found dead in Gazipur jungle
- Unvaccinated women with COVID are more likely to lose foetuses and infants, Scottish data shows
- Rivals are ‘uniting’ to defeat AL in Narayanganj mayoral polls, says Ivy
- Djokovic races to avert deportation after Australia cancels visa again
- Decomposing body found in Dhaka's Govt Bangla College
- Khaleda Zia's adviser Tajmeri Islam sent to jail
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- Musical event held at Dhaka University to protest attack on Qawwali programme