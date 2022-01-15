Hackers take Teletalk website down for two hours

Users shared on social media screenshots of what they saw upon visiting the site on Saturday afternoon - a notice saying “Hacked by Russian Hackers”.

Later, Teletalk authorities began retrieval and replaced the message with - “We will be right back! We are currently down for maintenance, check back soon!”

Teletalk Managing Director Md Shahab Uddin later said the site came back online with the usual look at 7:42 pm.

Teletalk developed a nationwide mobile network around in 2004. Currently, it has about 6.3 million users, which is about 3 percent of all mobile phone users of the country.