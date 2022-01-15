Hackers take Teletalk website down for two hours
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jan 2022 09:19 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2022 09:19 PM BdST
The website of state-owned telecom operator Teletalk has reportedly been hacked and was down for two hours.
Users shared on social media screenshots of what they saw upon visiting the site on Saturday afternoon - a notice saying “Hacked by Russian Hackers”.
Teletalk Managing Director Md Shahab Uddin later said the site came back online with the usual look at 7:42 pm.
Teletalk developed a nationwide mobile network around in 2004. Currently, it has about 6.3 million users, which is about 3 percent of all mobile phone users of the country.
