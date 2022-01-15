Home > Bangladesh

Hackers take Teletalk website down for two hours

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jan 2022 09:19 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2022 09:19 PM BdST

The website of state-owned telecom operator Teletalk has reportedly been hacked and was down for two hours.

Users shared on social media screenshots of what they saw upon visiting the site on Saturday afternoon - a notice saying “Hacked by Russian Hackers”.

Later, Teletalk authorities began retrieval and replaced the message with - “We will be right back! We are currently down for maintenance, check back soon!”

Teletalk Managing Director Md Shahab Uddin later said the site came back online with the usual look at 7:42 pm.

Teletalk developed a nationwide mobile network around in 2004. Currently, it has about 6.3 million users, which is about 3 percent of all mobile phone users of the country.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories