Bangladesh reports 3,447 new COVID cases, another 7 die

The death toll from COVID-19 rose by 7 to 28,136 in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to the latest government data.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka tallied the highest number of cases and deaths, with 2,873 infections and four fatalities.

Another 294 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,552,600.

As many as 24,028 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 13.63 percent.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.29 percent and the mortality rate at 1.74 percent.

Globally, over 323.79 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.53 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.