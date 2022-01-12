Fares unchanged as half-capacity bus trips begin Saturday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jan 2022 05:58 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2022 06:47 PM BdST
Transport owners are not raising fares now as buses will start carrying passengers at half capacity on Saturday following a government order amid surging coronavirus cases.
The decisions were taken at a meeting between the owners and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority on Wednesday.
On Monday the government announced the new restrictions, which will take effect on Thursday, in a bid to control the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 variant. It ordered buses and trains to operate at half capacity and ensure physical distancing and other health rules.
Authorities mandated carrying coronavirus vaccine certificates for all drivers and assistants of trains, buses and launches. People will also need to show vaccine certificates to dine in restaurants or stay in hotels.
After the announcement, transport owners said they wanted to raise fares once again to offset their losses.The latest development mirrors government steps last year when the fares of public transports were raised by 60 percent to operate at half capacity.
However, this time around, their demand comes on top of a 27 percent fare hike for buses and 35 percent for launches, which was approved in November last year due to a rise in fuel prices.
Enayet Ullah, secretary general of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners’ Association, had said, “We won’t even make enough money to pay for the fuel if we run at half capacity. We raised fares by 60 percent after the decision last time.”
After Wednesday’s meeting, Enayet said they will follow the instructions issued by the Cabinet Division.
Ramesh Chandra Ghosh, chairman of the Bus-truck Owners’ Association, said the transport owners want to operate at full capacity following the health rules.
“It becomes impossible to transport passengers at half capacity during office hours in Dhaka. So, we’ve asked [BRTA] to allow us to take passengers on all seats. We’ve promised not to take standing passengers.”
- No change in bus fares
- Verdict in Maj Sinha murder case on Jan 31
- Fire at Narayanganj warehouse
- Railway to sell half of tickets as virus surges
- The ships that travel to St Martin’s Island
- Taimur complains of harassment in election campaign
- Transport owners want to hike fares, again
- Govt tightens virus restrictions
- Fares unchanged as half-capacity bus trips begin Saturday
- Court sets Jan 31 for verdict in Major Sinha murder case
- Fire breaks out at warehouse in Narayanganj
- Bangladesh Railway to sell half of tickets as virus cases surge
- Narayanganj mayoral candidate Taimur complains of harassment, seeks Hasina’s help
- The ships that travel to St Martin’s Island
Most Read
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- Hasina swats away criticisms, says world looks up to Bangladesh for its development strides
- The ships that travel to St Martin’s Island
- Strong export, rebound in domestic demand in Bangladesh to continue: World Bank
- Elevated expressway, flyover threaten to scupper Chattogram metro rail plans
- Bangladesh’s COVID cases rise by 2,458 in a day, highest in over 4 months
- Over half of Europe could be infected with coronavirus soon, WHO says
- Don’t impose lockdown despite spike in COVID cases, says FBCCI president
- 3,000 positive for COVID but no deaths among the vaccinated: United CEO
- Bangladesh imposes tough restrictions as virus cases surge amid omicron fears