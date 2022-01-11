Elevated expressway, flyover threaten to scupper Chattogram metro rail plans

A feasibility study two and a half years ago had also flagged the expressway, stretching from Shah Amanat International Airport to Lalkhan Bazar, and the Akhtaruzzaman flyover as potential obstacles to the metro rail plans.

Engineers have suggested a proper feasibility study and careful planning before taking on such an expensive project.

They have also emphasised keeping the areas on the outskirts of the port city, especially industrially developed ones, on the metro rail route to enable swift commuting.

Metro rail coaches ran between Uttara North to Pallabi stations via Uttara Centre and Uttara South stations in its first trial run on Sunday, Aug 29, 2021. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

Officials will sit at the local government ministry on Jan 13 to discuss the metro rail plan in Chattogram. “The decisions taken in the meeting will set the next course of action,” said Rafiqul Islam, chief engineer at Chattogram City Corporation.

The city corporation had submitted a proposal for a detailed feasibility study to the ministry about a month ago. Rafiqul said the proposal was based on the previous study.

The study had suggested setting up the metro rail tracks over or under the elevated expressway. “It was a good proposal, but it cannot be done now because the construction of the expressway has made a lot of progress,” said Rafiqul.

Subhash Barua, an engineer who has worked closely on numerous development projects in the port city, said they had repeatedly asked the government to carefully chalk out plans for bus rapid transit (BRT) or mass rapid transit (MRT) to alleviate traffic congestion in the city, but the authorities did not heed their advice.

“The problems would not have surfaced had the MRT been planned at that time.”

Hasina ordered the construction of a metro rail network in Chattogram city in a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Jan 4 following the development of the rapid connectivity in the capital Dhaka to facilitate an easier and quicker commute.

The prime minister directed officials to take up the metro rail project that will connect the port city’s Shah Amanat Airport with the Chattogram Railway Station, Planning Minister MA Mannan said after the meeting.

The construction of a metro rail in Dhaka is progressing in full swing. The government expects to open the Uttara-Agargaon route of the project within December. Trial runs have also been held on the 13-kilometre route.

EXPRESSWAY ON THE SAME ROUTE

In Chattogram, the elevated expressway is being constructed on the same route as suggested by the prime minister for the metro rail.

Out of 378 pillars, 280 have been set up and holes have been bored on the Airport Road for the rest of the pillars.

From Lalkhan Bazar to the airport, the 16.5-kilometre expressway will have four lanes. The Tk 32.5 billion project is expected to be completed in 2023.

Project Director Mahfuzur Rahman said 60 percent of the work has been done.

“The metro rail can be built on an alternative route,” he said.



THE 2019 FEASIBILITY STUDY

Basosthan Engineers and Consultants Limited proposed three MRT lines in the port city after conducting the first feasibility study in 2019.

It estimated the cost to set up 54 kilometres of overhead railway tracks and 47 stations at Tk 850 billion.

The proposed MRT routes extended from the airport to Kalurghat, City Gate to Shah Amanat Bridge, and from Oxygen to AK Khan via Firingibazar and Panchlaish.

The study identified the expressway and Akhtaruzzaman flyover as obstacles to the construction of the proposed MRT line-1.



WHAT ENGINEERS SAY

Porikolpito Chattogram Forum, a group pushing for a well-planned port city, has been opposing the construction of flyovers in Chattogram.

Engineer Subhash, a vice-president of the organisation, had warned in 2015 that the Akhtaruzzaman flyover would hinder the MRT and BRT projects.

Speaking to bdnews24.com on Saturday, he said, “Why is an elevated expressway to the airport being built with huge funds? Who will use it if a metro rail network is set up?”

“The BRT alone would be enough. Only setting up flyovers or metro rail won't work if we don’t have a proper traffic management system."

Shahinul Islam Khan, chief town planner at Chattogram Development Authority, also said there would have been no need for flyovers or an expressway if the MRT had been planned earlier. “A BRT would have been most successful."

He suggested setting up the metro rail on an alternative route after a detailed study.

Mirsarai should be kept on the route because Bangladesh’s largest industrial city named after Bangabandhu is being built there, he said.

Rapidly developing areas like Hathazari, Potia, Sitakunda and Anwara should also be linked to the city through the metro rail, according to the planner.