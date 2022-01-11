Bangladesh Railway to sell half of tickets as virus cases surge

The authorities will sell 25 percent tickets online and the remaining 25 percent at the counters of the stations.

No standing or platform tickets will be sold while mandatory mask rules will be ensured, Bangladesh Railway said in a notice on Tuesday.

All ticket quotas, except for authorised emergency quota and pass quota in line with the intercity train manual, have been cancelled.

Intercity trains will provide catering and night-time bedding services to the passengers.

After Bangladesh's COVID-19 caseload more than doubled in the space of a week, the government announced a set of new pandemic restrictions, including a vaccine-certificate requirement for dining in restaurants, starting on Thursday.

It banned all open-air gatherings, including social, political and religious events. Buses and trains have been ordered to operate at half capacity.