Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar

A group of fishermen have caught about 300 maunds (1 maund = 37 kg) of fish in a single cast of the net that earned them Tk 600,000. Md Kalim Ullah, a fisherman from Pan Majher Para, and his team netted the fish near the beach in the Pashchim Para region of Shah Pari Island in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf. They secured the boon from the sea during low tide on Monday morning.