Hasan Mahmud’s praise for development: People don’t eat coarse rice anymore, only cows do

“Even rickshawpullers don’t eat coarse rise anymore. Coarse rice is fed to cows. There is no shanty in Bangladesh -- it exists only in poetry. People keep logs and cows in huts, but don’t live there,” he said on Sunday.

“The days have changed under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the past 13 years,” Hasan Mahmud said at an event, the “Festival of Days of Change”, organised by two cultural organisations at Dhaka University.

In the 1990s, the demand for workers’ daily wage was equivalent to the price of 3.5kg of rice, but the Hasina administration has taken the wage to such a level that a worker can buy 12-13kg of rice with his or her daily wage, according to the minister.

Hasan Mahmud claimed Bangladesh would have progressed more if the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and their allies had not done “destructive politics”.

The Awami League wants to turn Bangladesh into a developed nation. To make that happen, this “evil politics” must end, Hasan said.

Speaking at the event, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Md Akhtarauzzaman also praised Hasina for making Bangladesh a “role model” of development in the world under her leadership.