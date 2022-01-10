Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 50% in a day to 2,231
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jan 2022 05:07 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2022 05:07 PM BdST
Bangladesh’s new COVID-19 cases have soared by 2,231 in the past 24 hours, according to the latest government data, taking the total caseload to 1,595,931.
It is a 49.6% jump from Sunday and the highest number of cases in a day since Sept 10, or in 17 weeks.
The death toll rose by three in the same period, taking the toll to 28,105 on Monday.
Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 1,908 infections.
Nationwide, another 208 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,551,113.
As many as 26,143 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 8.53 percent.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.19 percent and the mortality rate at 1.76 percent.
Globally, over 307.22 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.48 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Four die in Kushtia road crash
- Only cows eat coarse rice these days: minister
- Murad, wife surrender firearms to police
- Fire guts 'thousands' of Rohingya homes
- SP Babul ordered to jail in case over wife's murder
- New COVID cases jump 34% in a day to 1,491
- Guhathakurta's relatives allege land grab
- Search ongoing for 10 missing in Dhaleshwari trawler capsize
- Four die as truck crashes into rickshaw van in Kushtia
- Hasan Mahmud’s praise for development: People don’t eat coarse rice anymore, only cows do
- Murad, wife surrender arms to police amid domestic abuse claims
- Fire breaks out at Rohingya camp in Ukhiya
- Court orders arrest of SP Babul in his own case over wife’s daylight murder
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 34% to 1,491 in a day
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- Fire destroys over 1,000 houses in Bangladesh Rohingya camp
- Murad, wife surrender arms as police probe domestic abuse claims
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 34% to 1,491 in a day
- Bangladesh COVID cases more than double in a week amid omicron fears
- The new weddings in India’s south: ‘expect some magic’
- Bangladesh doing 'utmost' to keep schools open despite omicron fears
- Hasan Mahmud’s praise for development: People don’t eat coarse rice anymore, only cows do
- BNP chief Khaleda brought back to hospital cabin from CCU
- Bangladesh’s schools to enforce vaccine requirement to Jan 12