Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 50% in a day to 2,231

It is a 49.6% jump from Sunday and the highest number of cases in a day since Sept 10, or in 17 weeks.

The death toll rose by three in the same period, taking the toll to 28,105 on Monday.

Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 1,908 infections.

Nationwide, another 208 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,551,113.

As many as 26,143 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 8.53 percent.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.19 percent and the mortality rate at 1.76 percent.

Globally, over 307.22 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.48 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.