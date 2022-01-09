Murad, wife surrender arms as police probe domestic abuse claims

One of the shotguns and the pistol are licenced under the former state minister’s name while the other firearm is under his wife Jahanara Ehsan’s name, according to Ikram Ali Mia, chief of Dhanmondi Police Station.

“We are taking steps to ensure her safety because she filed a GD (general diary), accusing him of domestic abuse and issuing death threats,” he said on Sunday.

The firearms were sent to the police station on behalf of the family on Saturday, said Md Sajjad Hossain, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Murad’s wife, their children and employees are living at their Dhanmondi home, but Murad is staying elsewhere, the Dhanmondi police chief said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid on Sunday ordered the police to investigate the GD filed by Jahanara, said Fuad Uddin, a police sub-inspector.

Ikram had earlier said police would investigate the GD if the court permitted.

Jahanara called the National Emergency Service number 999 to report the alleged domestic violence on Thursday. Law enforcers subsequently went to her house in Dhanmondi but they did not find Murad there.

In the general diary filed with Dhanmondi police, Jahanara said the couple, who have been married for 19 years, have a 16-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son.

Jahanara claimed that she was "physically and mentally abused" and subjected to death threats by Murad recently, while he also used abusive language towards their children.

She added that Murad was about to abuse her again on Thursday and that is when she called 999 for help.

Murad, a doctor by training, was sacked as the state minister for information in December after audio of lewd remarks and rape threats made by him surfaced online. He was also expelled by the ruling Awami League.

Amid widespread criticism, Murad had left the country for to Canada but returned home after the Canadian authorities denied him entry.