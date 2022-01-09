Murad, wife surrender arms as police probe domestic abuse claims
Senior Correspondent and Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jan 2022 07:30 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2022 08:01 PM BdST
Murad Hassan's family has surrendered a pistol and two shotguns to the police after the disgraced politician’s wife accused him of domestic abuse.
One of the shotguns and the pistol are licenced under the former state minister’s name while the other firearm is under his wife Jahanara Ehsan’s name, according to Ikram Ali Mia, chief of Dhanmondi Police Station.
“We are taking steps to ensure her safety because she filed a GD (general diary), accusing him of domestic abuse and issuing death threats,” he said on Sunday.
The firearms were sent to the police station on behalf of the family on Saturday, said Md Sajjad Hossain, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Murad’s wife, their children and employees are living at their Dhanmondi home, but Murad is staying elsewhere, the Dhanmondi police chief said.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid on Sunday ordered the police to investigate the GD filed by Jahanara, said Fuad Uddin, a police sub-inspector.
Ikram had earlier said police would investigate the GD if the court permitted.
Jahanara called the National Emergency Service number 999 to report the alleged domestic violence on Thursday. Law enforcers subsequently went to her house in Dhanmondi but they did not find Murad there.
In the general diary filed with Dhanmondi police, Jahanara said the couple, who have been married for 19 years, have a 16-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son.
Jahanara claimed that she was "physically and mentally abused" and subjected to death threats by Murad recently, while he also used abusive language towards their children.
She added that Murad was about to abuse her again on Thursday and that is when she called 999 for help.
Murad, a doctor by training, was sacked as the state minister for information in December after audio of lewd remarks and rape threats made by him surfaced online. He was also expelled by the ruling Awami League.
Amid widespread criticism, Murad had left the country for to Canada but returned home after the Canadian authorities denied him entry.
- Guhathakurta's relatives allege land grab
- Search ongoing for 10 missing in Dhaleshwari trawler capsize
- Mobile found in Narayanganj 7-murder convict's cell
- Textile University students protest for online exams
- Panel calls for ban on all gatherings
- Migrants mired in misery at Dhaka airport
- Hospital owner tortured twins’ mother: RAB
- Runner dies at finish line of Ctg marathon
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 34% to 1,491 in a day
- Four bodies found five days after Dhaleshwari trawler capsize
- Four judges promoted to Supreme Court’s Appellate Division
- Court set to give verdict on corruption charges against ex-DIG Partha Gopal Banik
- Autorickshaw-truck crash leaves 3 madrasa students dead in Bagerhat
- Jyotirmay Guhathakurta's relatives allege land grab in Banaripara
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- TIB slams BB for giving 'unethical' advantage to Padma Bank
- Ex-DIG Partha Gopal Banik gets 8 years in prison for corruption
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 1,116 in a day
- Saudi princess and daughter released after three years in jail
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 34% to 1,491 in a day
- Omicron surge pushes US COVID hospitalisations toward record high
- Jyotirmay Guhathakurta's relatives allege land grab in Banaripara
- The new weddings in India’s south: ‘expect some magic’
- Four judges promoted to Supreme Court’s Appellate Division