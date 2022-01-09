Four judges promoted to Supreme Court’s Appellate Division
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jan 2022 11:05 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2022 12:16 PM BdST
Four judges from the Supreme Court’s High Court Division have been promoted to the Appellate Division.
The Law and Justice Division issued a notice promoting Justice Borhanuddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan, and Justice Krishna Debnath to Bangladesh’s highest court on Sunday.
They were appointed to the Appellate Division by the president.
With these new appointments, the Appellate Division now has eight judges.
Justice Borhanuddin obtained his law degree from the University of Chittagong and was enrolled as an advocate of the District Court in 1985. Three years later, in 1988, he was assigned as an advocate to the High Court Division. He then became a Supreme Court advocate in 2002.
Borhanuddin was elevated as an additional judge to the High Court Division in 2008. Two years later, in 2010, he was appointed as a permanent member of the court.
Justice M Enayetur Rahim completed his Master’s in Mass Communications and Journalism before obtaining his law degree and enrolling as a District Court advocate in 1986. He was appointed as an advocate to the High Court in 1989 and a Supreme Court advocate in 2002.
In 2009, he was elevated as an additional judge to the High Court and became a permanent member of the court in 2011.
Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan was enrolled as an advocate of the District Court after completing his Bachelor’s, Master’s and law degree in 1986. He was appointed as an advocate to the High Court Division in 1994 and to the Supreme Court in 2009.
He was elevated as an additional judge of the High Court in 2010 and appointed as a judge of the same division in 2012.
Justice Krishna Debnath obtained her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in law from the University of Rajshahi and joined the Judicial Service as a munsif, a civil court judge, in 1981.
She was promoted to district and sessions judge in 1998 and elevated to additional judge of the High Court in 2010. She was appointed a judge of the same division in 2012.
