Fire breaks out at Rohingya camp in Ukhiya
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jan 2022 07:16 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2022 07:16 PM BdST
A Rohingya refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar has caught fire.
The Fire Service and the Civil Defence deployed firemen to put out the fire which started around 5:30 pm Sunday, Additional Refugee and Repatriation Commissioner Md Shamsud Douza Nayan said.
The fire began at Rohingya camp No. 16 in Palangkhali Union’s Shafiullah Kata area, he said. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
“After the firefighters were called, two units from the Ukhiya Station began dousing the flames. Later two more units joined them,” he said.
Other fire stations have been alerted as well.
In March last year, a massive fire had ripped through thousands of homes at the refugee camp, leaving at least 11 people dead.
The blaze destroyed homes of around 45,000 people of over 9,300 families, according to the government.
More than 200 structures of Bangladeshi locals were also damaged in the fire that raged on for more than five hours.
