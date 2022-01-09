Court set to give verdict on corruption charges against ex-DIG Partha Gopal Banik
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jan 2022 11:03 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2022 11:03 AM BdST
A Dhaka court will announce its verdict on Sunday in a corruption case against former Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Partha Gopal Banik, who was suspended on bribery and money laundering charges.
On Dec 27, Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam scheduled the verdict for Jan 9 after hearing arguments from both sides.
The Anti-Corruption Commission that filed the case seized Tk 8 million in cash from his home in Dhanmondi in a raid following interrogation at their office in 2019 over the complaints of corruption and irregularities. He was then arrested.
Partha abused his power as a government employee and accumulated Tk 8 million illegally, ACC said in the charge sheet.
He committed a punishable offence by keeping a large amount of cash at home for money laundering, instead of depositing it into a bank account, according to the case dossier.
The High Court approved the ACC appeal on Sept 2 and cancelled his bail ordering him to surrender by Sept 20.
The High Court ordered the settling of the case by Feb 28, 2022.
Partha was initially granted bail in the case, but the High Court later cancelled his bail ordering him to surrender by Sept 20.
The charges against Partha included obtaining money through bribery, corruption and irregularities, and hiding wealth information.
Partha told the court that his monthly basic salary is Tk 30,000.
Asked about the source of the money found at his home in Dhaka, he said he had withdrawn Tk 3 million from a fixed deposit account, while the rest of the money belonged to his wife and her mother.
An investigation after the arrest of the then Chattogram Central Jail jailor Sohel Rana Biswas with about Tk 45 million in cash, cheques and FDR led the ACC to Partha.
