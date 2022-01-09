Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 34% to 1,491 in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jan 2022 05:32 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2022 05:32 PM BdST
Bangladesh’s new COVID-19 cases have soared by 1,491 in the past 24 hours, according to the latest government data, taking the total caseload to 1,593,700.
It is a 33.6% jump from Saturday and the highest number of cases in a day since Sept 21, 2021, or in 15 weeks.
The death toll rose by three in the same period, taking the toll to 28,102 on Saturday.
Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 1,254 infections.
Nationwide, another 154 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,550,688.
As many as 21,980 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.78 percent.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.31 percent and the mortality rate at 1.76 percent.
Globally, over 305.25 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.48 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Murad, wife surrender firearms to police
- Fire at Rohingya camp
- SP Babul ordered to jail in case over wife's murder
- New COVID cases jump 34% in a day to 1,491
- Guhathakurta's relatives allege land grab
- Search ongoing for 10 missing in Dhaleshwari trawler capsize
- Mobile found in Narayanganj 7-murder convict's cell
- Textile University students protest for online exams
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 34% to 1,491 in a day
- Four bodies found five days after Dhaleshwari trawler capsize
- Four judges promoted to Supreme Court’s Appellate Division
- Court set to give verdict on corruption charges against ex-DIG Partha Gopal Banik
- Autorickshaw-truck crash leaves 3 madrasa students dead in Bagerhat
- Jyotirmay Guhathakurta's relatives allege land grab in Banaripara
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- TIB slams BB for giving 'unethical' advantage to Padma Bank
- Ex-DIG Partha Gopal Banik gets 8 years in prison for corruption
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 1,116 in a day
- Saudi princess and daughter released after three years in jail
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 34% to 1,491 in a day
- Omicron surge pushes US COVID hospitalisations toward record high
- Jyotirmay Guhathakurta's relatives allege land grab in Banaripara
- The new weddings in India’s south: ‘expect some magic’
- Four judges promoted to Supreme Court’s Appellate Division