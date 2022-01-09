Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 34% to 1,491 in a day

It is a 33.6% jump from Saturday and the highest number of cases in a day since Sept 21, 2021, or in 15 weeks.

The death toll rose by three in the same period, taking the toll to 28,102 on Saturday.

Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 1,254 infections.

Nationwide, another 154 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,550,688.

As many as 21,980 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.78 percent.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.31 percent and the mortality rate at 1.76 percent.

Globally, over 305.25 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.48 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.