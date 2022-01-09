Autorickshaw-truck crash leaves 3 madrasa students dead in Bagerhat
Bagerhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jan 2022 10:45 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2022 10:45 AM BdST
Three madrasa students have died and three others have been injured, after a truck crashed head-on with their autorickshaw in Fakirhat Upazila of Bagerhat.
The incident occurred on the Khulna-Mongla Highway in the Shyambagat area of the upazila in the early hours of Sunday, said Katakhali Highway Police Station chief Md Ali.
"The students of Hakimpur Madrasa were returning to the madrasa on Saturday night from Khulna. Their autorickshaw crashed head-on with a truck at midnight, killing three on the spot," Md Ali said.
The highway police sent three, including the driver of the autorickshaw to Khulna Medical College Hospital for treatment, Md Ali said.
Police have yet to identify the victims of the accident.
