Trawler capsize in Dhaleshwari River: Search ongoing for 10 missing persons

Three units of the Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, along with Coast Guard and River Police, were searching a portion of the river located in Narayanganj’s Sadar Upazila on Saturday, said Abdullah Arefin, the deputy assistant director of the fire station.

He added that the search will continue until the trawler and the missing persons are found.

The trawler capsized after it was hit by a launch on the Dhaleshwari River in Narayanganj on Wednesday.

The trawler was ferrying more than 100 people when a Dhaka-bound passenger launch, MV Farhan 6, hit the vessel near the Dharmaganj jetty in Fatulla as dense fog reduced visibility, fire service official Abdullah said.

MV Farhan 6, which is owned by Jatiya Party MP Golam Kibria Tipu for the Barishal 3 (Muladi-Babuganj) constituency, operates on the Dhaka-Betua river route.

Following the incident, police seized the launch from a dockyard in Keraniganj and arrested three people.

The arrestees have been identified as launch master Kamrul Hasan, 40, in-charge driver Jashim Uddin Bhuiyan, 40, and Md Jashim Molla, 30.

Babu Lal Boidda, deputy director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, filed a case at Fatullah Model Police Station in connection with the incident, said Asaduzzaman, an inspector of Narayanganj Court Police.

Police sought a five-day remand to interrogate the three suspects. The hearing on the matter is set for Sunday.

Meanwhile, Narayanganj Deputy Commissioner Mustain Billah said he had formed a 7-member probe committee, which is due to submit its report on the matter in 10 working days.

Enayetnagar Union Council Chairman Asaduzzaman blamed the accident on the thick morning fog. Though the launch authorities threw lifebuoys at them, the passengers of the trawler could not see them due to fog.