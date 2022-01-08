Mobile phone found in condemned cell of Narayanganj 7-murder convict Nur Hossain

A three-strong committee was formed to probe the incident, Abdul Jalil, the jail's superintendent said on Saturday.

“There are three inmates, including Nur, in the Kashimpur Central Jail Unit-2. Based on a tip about the secret use of a mobile phone by Nur, the authorities recovered a mobile phone after searching the cell on Jan 5.”

The authorities asked the probe committee to submit a report on the matter by Jan 11.

Nur Hossain, a former Narayanganj City Corporation councillor, has been in jail since 2017 when he was sentenced to death in the 2014 Narayanganj 7-murder case. Several other weapons and extortion cases are pending against him.