Home > Bangladesh

Mobile phone found in condemned cell of Narayanganj 7-murder convict Nur Hossain

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jan 2022 02:39 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2022 02:39 PM BdST

Authorities at Kashimpur Central Jail-2 in Gazipur have found a mobile phone in the condemned cell of Narayanganj 7-murder case convict Nur Hossain.

A three-strong committee was formed to probe the incident, Abdul Jalil, the jail's superintendent said on Saturday.

“There are three inmates, including Nur, in the Kashimpur Central Jail Unit-2. Based on a tip about the secret use of a mobile phone by Nur, the authorities recovered a mobile phone after searching the cell on Jan 5.”

The authorities asked the probe committee to submit a report on the matter by Jan 11.

Nur Hossain, a former Narayanganj City Corporation councillor, has been in jail since 2017 when he was sentenced to death in the 2014 Narayanganj 7-murder case. Several other weapons and extortion cases are pending against him.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories