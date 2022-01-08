Mobile phone found in condemned cell of Narayanganj 7-murder convict Nur Hossain
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jan 2022 02:39 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2022 02:39 PM BdST
Authorities at Kashimpur Central Jail-2 in Gazipur have found a mobile phone in the condemned cell of Narayanganj 7-murder case convict Nur Hossain.
A three-strong committee was formed to probe the incident, Abdul Jalil, the jail's superintendent said on Saturday.
“There are three inmates, including Nur, in the Kashimpur Central Jail Unit-2. Based on a tip about the secret use of a mobile phone by Nur, the authorities recovered a mobile phone after searching the cell on Jan 5.”
The authorities asked the probe committee to submit a report on the matter by Jan 11.
Nur Hossain, a former Narayanganj City Corporation councillor, has been in jail since 2017 when he was sentenced to death in the 2014 Narayanganj 7-murder case. Several other weapons and extortion cases are pending against him.
- Search ongoing for 10 missing in Dhaleshwari trawler capsize
- Mobile found in Narayanganj 7-murder convict's cell
- Textile University students protest for online exams
- Panel calls for ban on all gatherings
- Migrants mired in misery at Dhaka airport
- Hospital owner tortured twins’ mother: RAB
- Runner dies at finish line of Ctg marathon
- 2022 will be a milestone in infrastructure: PM
- Trawler capsize in Dhaleshwari River: Search ongoing for 10 missing persons
- Mobile phone found in condemned cell of Narayanganj 7-murder convict Nur Hossain
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- Two die after being run over by bus in Dhaka’s Gulistan
- COVID panel recommends ban on all gatherings to halt omicron
- Migrants mired in misery at Dhaka airport. They fight hunger, exhaustion for hours
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases jump by 1,146 in a day
- 2022 will be a milestone in Bangladesh’s infrastructure development, says Hasina
- Migrants mired in misery at Dhaka airport. They fight hunger, exhaustion for hours
- Hospital owner tortured twins’ mother over disputed bills, says RAB
- Runner dies shortly after crossing finish line of Ctg half marathon
- COVID panel recommends ban on all gatherings to halt omicron
- 10m people to receive vaccine doses a month in new anti-COVID drive, says Hasina
- Two die after being run over by bus in Dhaka’s Gulistan
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- Six-month-old twins were ‘forced out of hospital’ and one later died. RAB detains owner