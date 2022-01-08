Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic

Published: 08 Jan 2022 01:40 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2022 01:40 PM BdST

Students from the Bangladesh University of Textiles have taken to the streets to call for a list of demands, including online exams. The protest has caused traffic congestion on the road from Mohakhali to Mogbazar.

Students from the university, located in the Tejgaon Industrial Area, took to the streets around 11:30 am, said Kazi Abul Kalam, chief of the Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station.

We are working to remove them from the road, he told bdnews24.com.

“The students are holding the protest after calling for online exams.”

The protesters held posters with various slogans calling for exams to be held online due to the risks of the ongoing pandemic.

The protest has blocked traffic on the roads from Mohakhali to Mogbazar.

