Six-month-old twins were ‘forced out of hospital’ and one later died. RAB detains owner
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jan 2022 06:38 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2022 06:45 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, has detained the owner of a private hospital in Shyamoli in connection to the death of a child after “forcing a pair of twins out” over an alleged altercation related to payment of medical bills.
Golam Sarwar, the accused, was detained from Shyamoli on Friday morning, said Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB’s Legal and Media Wing.
Ayesha Begum, the mother of the two, brought charges against Amar Bangladesh Hospital, where she had admitted her six-month-old children.
A child named “Ahmed” died on his way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital while “Abdullah” was admitted there in a critical condition on Thursday after private hospital authorities in Shyamoli forced the under-treatment twins out due to a disagreement over payment of bills, according to a RAB statement.
The hospital owner was later held over the incident.
Ayesha claimed they were driven out from the hospital around 3 pm, transferred to DMCH with a man named “Shahin” and one of her children died on the way.
An official of the hospital, however, denied the charges and said Ayesha had taken the twins away “of her own free will”.
