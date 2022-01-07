Six-month-old twins were ‘forced out of hospital’ and one later died. RAB detains owner

Golam Sarwar, the accused, was detained from Shyamoli on Friday morning, said Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB’s Legal and Media Wing.

Ayesha Begum, the mother of the two, brought charges against Amar Bangladesh Hospital, where she had admitted her six-month-old children.

A child named “Ahmed” died on his way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital while “Abdullah” was admitted there in a critical condition on Thursday after private hospital authorities in Shyamoli forced the under-treatment twins out due to a disagreement over payment of bills, according to a RAB statement.

The hospital owner was later held over the incident.

Ayesha is a resident of Savar’s Radio Colony area. The father, Homnar Jamal from Cumilla, is an expatriate living in Saudi Arabia.

Ayesha claimed they were driven out from the hospital around 3 pm, transferred to DMCH with a man named “Shahin” and one of her children died on the way.

An official of the hospital, however, denied the charges and said Ayesha had taken the twins away “of her own free will”.