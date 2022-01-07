Fire breaks out at a building on Dhaka's Green Road

The fire broke out on the fifth floor of the RS Centre at 10:30 am on Friday, according to Abdul Momin, an official at the Fire Service Control Room.

"Four of our units brought the blaze under control at 11:40 am. We have yet to determine the cause of the fire," the official added.

Different businesses occupy the lower floors of the building and the upper floors house apartments, said Rashed Bin Khaled from the Fire Service Control Room.

He added that the fire broke out at a furniture godown in the building

There were no reports of any casualties and the authorities have yet to determine the cost of the damage.