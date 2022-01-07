Fire breaks out at a building on Dhaka's Green Road
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jan 2022 04:26 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2022 04:26 PM BdST
A fire broke out at a 14-storey building on Green Road in Dhaka but was brought under control by four Fire Service units after an hour.
The fire broke out on the fifth floor of the RS Centre at 10:30 am on Friday, according to Abdul Momin, an official at the Fire Service Control Room.
"Four of our units brought the blaze under control at 11:40 am. We have yet to determine the cause of the fire," the official added.
Different businesses occupy the lower floors of the building and the upper floors house apartments, said Rashed Bin Khaled from the Fire Service Control Room.
He added that the fire broke out at a furniture godown in the building
There were no reports of any casualties and the authorities have yet to determine the cost of the damage.
