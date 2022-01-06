Dhaka’s Rahat Tower that houses Jamuna TV catches fire

The fire broke out on the 12th floor of the building around 11 am on Thursday.

The Fire Service deployed 11 units of firefighters to the scene. The fire was brought under control at 12.30 pm.

Jamuna Television uses its Rahat Tower office, situated on Sonargaon Link Road, to run its news service in the nearby areas, a reporter with the private broadcaster said.

Around 12 people were inside the office when the fire broke out, but no one was hurt as they left the building quickly.

“The fire may have originated from the air-conditioning systems. We have a newsroom and some cameras here. Most of our colleagues went out to their assignments with cameras, before the fire broke out,” he said.

The commercial building also houses an office of Bijoy Television and other offices. As the firemen reached the scene quickly, they prevented the flames from spreading to other floors.

The authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire. No casualties have been reported.