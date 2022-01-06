Bangladesh’s new COVID cases jump 28% in a day to 1,140

It is the highest in a day since Sept 29 and a 27.8 percent jump from Wednesday.

The death toll rose by seven, taking the toll to 28,097 on Thursday.

Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 978 infections.

Nationwide, another 196 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,550,364.

As many as 23,435 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.86 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.51 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.

Globally, over 297.91 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.46 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.