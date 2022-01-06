Bangladesh’s new COVID cases jump 28% in a day to 1,140
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2022 04:43 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2022 04:43 PM BdST
Bangladesh’s new COVID-19 cases have soared by 1,140 in the past 24 hours, according to the latest government data, taking the total caseload to 1,589,947.
It is the highest in a day since Sept 29 and a 27.8 percent jump from Wednesday.
The death toll rose by seven, taking the toll to 28,097 on Thursday.
Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 978 infections.
Nationwide, another 196 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,550,364.
As many as 23,435 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.86 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.51 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 297.91 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.46 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- 2 die in Cumilla road accident
- 9 dead in UP poll violence
- New COVID curbs could come 'in days'
- Padma Bridge is proof of our resolve: Hasina
- 892 virus cases, highest daily count in 14 weeks
- Man dies in union council election violence
- 12 missing as launch rams trawler in Dhaleshwari River
- The battle to catch a Kamalapur train
- Rahat Tower, a multi-storey building in Dhaka, catches fire
- Man, his mother-in-law die in bus-autorickshaw crash
- Nine killed in violence during phase 5 of union council elections
- Bangladesh to announce new curbs to combat omicron 'in days'
- Padma Bridge proves Bangladesh's ability to overcome barriers, says Hasina
- Bangladesh logs 892 virus cases in a day, the highest in 14 weeks
Most Read
- Bangladesh to announce new curbs to combat omicron 'in days'
- Bangladesh logs 892 virus cases in a day, the highest in 14 weeks
- Hasina orders metro rail link from airport to railway station in Chattogram
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- Reactions to Tigers’ historic Test win against NZ
- Bangladesh issues 15 new restrictions to limit spread of omicron
- Bangladesh to bar students in 12-17 age group from school without first COVID vaccine dose: official
- Dhaka’s Rahat Tower that houses Jamuna TV catches fire
- Outcry as Australia bars Djokovic over vaccination status
- Nurun Nahar Mirza, mother of slain journalist Meherun Runi, dies at 64