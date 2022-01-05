Bangladesh logs 892 virus cases in a day, the highest in 14 weeks
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jan 2022 04:19 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2022 04:19 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 892 new COVID-19 cases in a day, the highest since Sept 29, taking the total caseload to 1,588,807.
The death toll rose to 28,090 as another three fatalities were reported in the 24 hours to 8 am on Wednesday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 739 infections.
Nationwide, another 212 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,550,168.
As many as 21,251 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.20 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.59 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 295.30 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.45 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
