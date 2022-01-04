Three teenagers dead as fire burns shanty in Uttara slum

The incident occurred at the 'Manik slum' sprawling over government-owned land in Chandalbhog early Tuesday, according to the authorities.

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Md Jahangir, 17-year-old Ruma Akhter, and 14-year-old 'Afrin' -- all natives of Dinajpur.

The bodies have been handed over to Turag police, according to its chief Mehedi Hasan.

Jahangir and Ruma were siblings, who worked at a local garment factory, said Mehedi. Afrin, a madrasa student, was their cousin.

The siblings lived in a house nearby and were visiting their aunt's place at the time.

Informed of the matter, three units of firefighters rushed to the scene and put out the flames after almost two hours' efforts, according to the Fire Service control room.

The tin-roofed home of Suruj Miah was damaged by the fire. Firefighters later recovered three bodies from the scene.

The authorities suspect that an electric short-circuit sparked the fire.