Woman, two children dead after trawler capsizes in Cumilla

At least 10 others were injured after the vessel sunk in the Upazila’s Purano Batera area around 2pm on Monday, Daudkandi Fire Service Station Officer Mazharul Islam said.

The dead have been identified as Julekha Begum, 55, Ayesha Akter, 11, and Tamanna Akter, 7.

The injured were taken to a local hospital, Fire Service officials said. But another child has been reported missing.

“The driver of the trawler accelerated after the vessel lost speed as the river was covered with water hyacinths. The trawler struck something and sunk due to a crack on its lower part,” said Akter Hossian, a witness to the incident.

“The victims were heading to Meghna Upazila from the Raipur village in Titas Upazila. They are believed to be family members,” Mazharul said.

Police went to the scene on being alerted about the incident, Meghna Police OC Chhomiuddin said.

Efforts are underway to rescue the missing child.