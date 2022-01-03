Chittagong University student found dead

The body was recovered by the police and members of the proctorial panel from S Alam Cottage, located in front of the university’s Shahjalal Hall on Monday, said Assistant Proctor Dr Shahidul Islam.

The group went to the cottage after they heard reports that a student died by suicide.

“University Health Centre Chief Medical Officer Dr Mohammad Abu Tayab confirmed the death.”

Anik, a second-year student of the university, was a native of Rangamati Sadar’s Balkhali Union. His father’s name is Lal Chakma and his mother is Gopi Debi.

Residents of the cottage said that Anik woke early every morning. When he did not open his door on Monday, they called to him. Receiving no response, they looked through the window and found Anik’s body hanging and informed the proctorial panel.

“I saw him at the cottage around 11 pm last night,” said Naresh Chakma, another resident of the cottage.

Anik’s exams were to start on Jan 6 and he was studying for them, Naresh said.

“We received a report of a suicide and recovered the body from the scene,” said Md Kabir Hossain, chief of the university’s police outpost.

The door and windows to the room were locked from inside, he said. A cause of death would be determined through the autopsy.