Abridged syllabus for university admission exams won’t hold back students: Dipu Moni

Authorities, however, are yet to take a decision on the matter, she said on Sunday.

“University admission seekers will sit for exams. As they took HSC tests on a shorter syllabus, it requires clarification on which syllabus the admission exams will be held,” Dipu Moni said.

“From what we’ve discussed, almost everyone agrees that it will be held on a shorter syllabus. The General Knowledge questions are a different matter and it can include anything. Let’s see. I hope the students will have no issues with this.”

Amid the surging COVID-19 infections in the country, the SSC exams included six tests on three selective subjects.

She also has her doubts over whether authorities will be able to make up for the pandemic-induced lapse in study in a year by implementing courses with shorter syllabi. “We will do all we can.”

Dipu Moni was worried about what impact another wave of COVID-19 at the outset of 2022 can have on education.

“It will be a huge challenge if things go downhill as we won’t get the time to make up for the losses already suffered.”

“We hope coronavirus doesn’t hinder the implementation of a new curriculum. So the virus poses the bigger challenge.”