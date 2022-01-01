Dhaka's rail links with northern districts restored after 4 hours
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jan 2022 04:47 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2022 05:43 PM BdST
Train links between Dhaka and the northern part of the country have been restored after four hours as a Nilsagar Express train that experienced engine failure was removed from the tracks.
The engine was replaced at 3:05 pm on Saturday and moved, according to Station Master Rezaul Islam of Joydebpur Junction.
The vehicle broke down between the district’s Kaliakoir Hi-Tech Park and Mirzapur Railway Station in Tangail at 10:45 am, shortly after its departure from Gazipur, Rezaul said.
The Panchagarh-bound Ekota Express and Dhaka-bound Banalata Express were stuck at Mouchak Rail Station in Gazipur due to the suspension of rail service, he added.
Authorities initially brought the engine of Ekota Express train to haul the Nilsagar Express train to Gazipur’s Mouchak Rail Station an hour after it broke down.
Later a train engine from Dhaka was connected to the Nilsagar Express train, enabling the vehicle to begin its journey towards Syedpur in Nilphamari.
