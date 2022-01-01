Dhaka's rail links with northern districts restored after 4 hours

The engine was replaced at 3:05 pm on Saturday and moved, according to Station Master Rezaul Islam of Joydebpur Junction.

The vehicle broke down between the district’s Kaliakoir Hi-Tech Park and Mirzapur Railway Station in Tangail at 10:45 am, shortly after its departure from Gazipur, Rezaul said.

The Panchagarh-bound Ekota Express and Dhaka-bound Banalata Express were stuck at Mouchak Rail Station in Gazipur due to the suspension of rail service, he added.

Authorities initially brought the engine of Ekota Express train to haul the Nilsagar Express train to Gazipur’s Mouchak Rail Station an hour after it broke down.

Later a train engine from Dhaka was connected to the Nilsagar Express train, enabling the vehicle to begin its journey towards Syedpur in Nilphamari.