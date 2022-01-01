Bangladesh reports 370 virus cases, 4 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jan 2022 05:57 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2022 05:57 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 370 new COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the total caseload to 1,585,909.
The death toll rose to 28,076 as another fatality was reported in the 24 hours to 8 am on Saturday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 333 infections.
Nationwide, another 203 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,549,304.
As many as 15,214 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.43 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.69 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 288.19 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.43 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
