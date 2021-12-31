Four dead, 20 hurt after bus plunges into ditch in Sirajganj
Sirajganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Dec 2021 12:25 PM BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2021 12:25 PM BdST
Four people have been killed after a bus overturned and fell into a roadside ditch in Sirajganj's Salanga.
At least 20 others were injured in the incident which took place on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara road west of the Bangabandhu Bridge around 9 am on Friday, according to Hatikumrul Highway Police chief Lutfur Rahman.
The bus, operated by National Travels, was heading to Dhaka from Rajshahi when it veered out of control and landed in a ditch, said Lutfur. Four people were killed instantly.
Fire Service and police personnel later conducted a rescue operation and sent the injured to Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.
