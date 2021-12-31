Four dead, 20 hurt after bus plunges into ditch in Sirajganj

At least 20 others were injured in the incident which took place on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara road west of the Bangabandhu Bridge around 9 am on Friday, according to Hatikumrul Highway Police chief Lutfur Rahman.

The bus, operated by National Travels, was heading to Dhaka from Rajshahi when it veered out of control and landed in a ditch, said Lutfur. Four people were killed instantly.

Fire Service and police personnel later conducted a rescue operation and sent the injured to Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.