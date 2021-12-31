Bangladesh reports 512 COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Dec 2021 06:23 PM BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2021 06:23 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 512 new cases of COVID-19 in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 1,585,539.
The death toll rose to 28,072 after two deaths were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am on Friday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 429 infections.
Nationwide, another 290 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,549,101.
As many as 18,673 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.74 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.70 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 286.57 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.43 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Bangabhaban gears up to swear in new chief justice
- 4 die in Sirajganj bus crash
- DMP restricts celebrations on New Year’s Eve
- Hasina pushes for online learning as COVID cases rise
- Justice Hasan Foez Siddique appointed as top judge
- 3 reasons for record SSC pass rate: education minister
- Girls still lead in SSC exams
- Why are kids lowering their masks? asks PM
- Bangladesh reports 512 COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day
- Bangabhaban gears up for swearing-in of new chief justice
- Four dead, 20 hurt after bus plunges into ditch in Sirajganj
- Police impose restrictions on New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dhaka
- Hasina keeps online learning option open as COVID cases rise
- Bangladesh appoints Hasan Foez Siddique as chief justice
Most Read
- Police impose restrictions on New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dhaka
- Bangladesh appoints Hasan Foez Siddique as chief justice
- Bangladesh’s Beximco, Eskayef introduce generic versions of Pfizer's COVID pill
- Hasina keeps online learning option open as COVID cases rise
- Goa's beaches packed with domestic tourists as India tightens COVID rules
- Absence of English, math exams and short syllabus propelled record SSC pass rate: experts
- Russia's COVID-19 death toll climbs to world's second highest
- US breaks single-day case record
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- SSC: Girls continue to lead in pass rate, in GPA 5