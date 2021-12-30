Police impose restrictions on New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dhaka

In a statement on Thursday, the DMP called for residents' cooperation to maintain law and order in the capital.

All kinds of outdoor celebrations, including the use of fireworks, will be prohibited after 6pm on Dec 31.

Police have restricted outsiders’ access to the Dhaka University campus after 6pm. Hatirjheel, Gulshan, Banani, and Baridhara neighbourhoods will come under the clampdown starting at 8pm.

Bars across Dhaka must also close at 6pm.

However, scheduled events and parties indoors can go ahead on a limited scale in line with the health and safety rules amid the pandemic.

Vehicles carrying teachers and staff living in the Dhaka University campus will be allowed entry after 8pm upon providing proper identification.

Residents of Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara have been instructed to return to their respective neighbourhoods by 9 pm on 31st December.

They can enter the Gulshan area through the Kakoli and Amtali crossings.

Emergency contact numbers for road use

Deputy Commissioner - Traffic (Gulshan): 01320044360

Additional Deputy Commissioner - Traffic (Gulshan) - 01320044361

Assistant Commissioner - Traffic (Gulshan): 01320044372

Assistant Commissioner – Traffic (Mohakhali): 01320044375

Assistance Commissioner – Traffic (Badda): 01320044378

Deputy Commissioner – Traffic (Ramna): 01320042260

Assistant Deputy Commissioner - Traffic (Ramna) – 01320042261

Deputy Commissioner (Gulshan): 01320041420

Deputy Commissioner (Ramna): 01320039440