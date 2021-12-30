Criticism forces Bangladesh to shut exclusive zone for women, children at Cox’s Bazar beach
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Dec 2021 01:27 AM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2021 01:27 AM BdST
The Cox’s Bazar district administration has shuttered an exclusive zone for women and children at the beach following criticisms hours after its launch.
The authorities designated an around 150-metre long place at the beach’s Laboni Point for women and children on Wednesday afternoon, marking it with signboards and pink flags.
The district administration initiated the move after the rape of a woman triggered fears over security in the resort town.
But at 10pm, Deputy Commissioner Md Mamunur Rashid issued a notice scrapping the designated place, citing “negative reactions to the news of its launch”. “The district administration always respects the tourists’ views.”
The district administration had designated a place for women in 2018, but it was closed later.
