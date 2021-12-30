Criticism forces Bangladesh to shut exclusive zone for women, children at Cox’s Bazar beach

The authorities designated an around 150-metre long place at the beach’s Laboni Point for women and children on Wednesday afternoon, marking it with signboards and pink flags.

The district administration initiated the move after the rape of a woman triggered fears over security in the resort town.

But at 10pm, Deputy Commissioner Md Mamunur Rashid issued a notice scrapping the designated place, citing “negative reactions to the news of its launch”. “The district administration always respects the tourists’ views.”

The district administration had designated a place for women in 2018, but it was closed later.