Man who worked as BGB 'source' killed in Chuadanga
Chuadanga Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Dec 2021 11:48 AM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2021 11:48 AM BdST
A man who worked as a source for Border Guard Bangladesh, or BGB, has been killed in Chuadanga.
An assailant shot Hazrat Ali, 55, through the window of his home in Damurhuda’s Nastipara Village as he slept.
Ali sometimes provided BGB with information regarding the border areas, said Lt Col Mohammad Khalequzzaman, director of the Chuadanga-6 BGB Battalion.
After Ali was shot, he was taken to the Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, where he died, said SI Mahbubul Hasan.
His body will be handed over to his family after an autopsy.
