Man who worked as BGB 'source' killed in Chuadanga

An assailant shot Hazrat Ali, 55, through the window of his home in Damurhuda’s Nastipara Village as he slept.

The incident occurred around 3 am on Wednesday, said SI Mahbubul Hasan of Darshana Police Station.

Ali sometimes provided BGB with information regarding the border areas, said Lt Col Mohammad Khalequzzaman, director of the Chuadanga-6 BGB Battalion.

After Ali was shot, he was taken to the Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, where he died, said SI Mahbubul Hasan.

His body will be handed over to his family after an autopsy.