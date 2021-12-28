Results for SSC, equivalent exams to be published on Thursday

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni confirmed the date in response to a question from reporters after a programme at the National Academy of Educational Management, or NAEM on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will release the results of SSC and equivalent examinations on the inaugural day of free book distribution among students at Bangabandhu International Conference Center on Thursday morning,” she said.

After the prime minister announces her summary of the results, SSC candidates will be able to see their results through the website of the Education Boards Bangladesh (www.educationboard.gov.bd) and SMS.

On Sunday, Professor Nehal Ahmed, chairman of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Sub-Committee told bdnews24.com that the results would be released sometime this month after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returns home from the Maldives.

The prime minister returned home on Monday afternoon after a six-day state visit to the Maldives.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the SSC examination started on Nov 14, nine months behind schedule due to the closure of educational institutions.

It was the first public examination held in a year and a half.

Altogether 2,227,113 sat for the SSC and equivalent exams this year.

This year’s exams were limited to three elective subjects and an abbreviated syllabus due to the pandemic closure.

Compulsory subjects like Bangla and English will be evaluated based on results from previous public examinations.