Results for SSC, equivalent exams to be published on Thursday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Dec 2021 05:17 PM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2021 05:17 PM BdST
The results of the pandemic-delayed Secondary School Certificate or SSC and its equivalent examinations will be published on Thursday.
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni confirmed the date in response to a question from reporters after a programme at the National Academy of Educational Management, or NAEM on Tuesday.
“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will release the results of SSC and equivalent examinations on the inaugural day of free book distribution among students at Bangabandhu International Conference Center on Thursday morning,” she said.
After the prime minister announces her summary of the results, SSC candidates will be able to see their results through the website of the Education Boards Bangladesh (www.educationboard.gov.bd) and SMS.
On Sunday, Professor Nehal Ahmed, chairman of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Sub-Committee told bdnews24.com that the results would be released sometime this month after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returns home from the Maldives.
The prime minister returned home on Monday afternoon after a six-day state visit to the Maldives.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the SSC examination started on Nov 14, nine months behind schedule due to the closure of educational institutions.
It was the first public examination held in a year and a half.
Altogether 2,227,113 sat for the SSC and equivalent exams this year.
This year’s exams were limited to three elective subjects and an abbreviated syllabus due to the pandemic closure.
Compulsory subjects like Bangla and English will be evaluated based on results from previous public examinations.
- Govt rolls out third COVID vaccine doses
- 'Rape for not paying extortion'
- 4 held with 11kg of gold in Sylhet
- Dead body found in Jhalakathi river
- RAB arrests MV Abhijan owner after fire
- 2021: When the scourge of communalism rocked Bangladesh
- Ex-MD of Sonali Bank, 10 others jailed
- Key suspect in Cox’s Bazar rape case arrested
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- The story of Jamdani
- Cox's Bazar rape: Husband says he told wife to lie in court under duress
- Abhijan-10 owner Hamjalal changed engines without authorisation: RAB
- Woman’s search for parents, children missing in launch fire highlights the agony of victims’ families
- He raped a woman for not paying extortion money. Then he tried to hide by shaving his face
Most Read
- New bus service opens with 50 vehicles to discipline Dhaka traffic chaos
- Joynal Hazari, a political figure known for his past notoriety in Feni, dies at 76
- He raped a woman for not paying extortion money. Then he tried to hide by shaving his face
- Cox's Bazar rape: Husband says he told victim to lie in court under duress
- A delta wave walloped Bangladesh in another pandemic year. Vaccines turned the tide
- Abhijan-10 owner Hamjalal changed engines without authorisation: RAB
- Bangladesh to administer COVID booster doses from Tuesday
- Sourav Ganguly hospitalised with COVID in Kolkata
- Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details
- Law ministry sending its opinion to home on Khaleda appeal