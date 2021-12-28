Home > Bangladesh

One hurt as Ena Paribahan bus ploughs into a microbus in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,   bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Dec 2021 07:15 PM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2021 07:15 PM BdST

A bus operated by Ena Paribahan has ploughed into a microbus after breaking through a road divider in Dhaka, leaving one person injured.

The driver of the microbus was hurt after the incident took place on the capital’s Airport Road on Tuesday, according to police.

“The Sylhet-bound bus ploughed into the microbus coming from the opposite direction after breaking through the road divider,” Khilkhet Police Station Chief Russell Parvez said.

A wrecker was deployed to remove the vehicles from the road. The crash briefly halted traffic.

