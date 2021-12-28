One hurt as Ena Paribahan bus ploughs into a microbus in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Dec 2021 07:15 PM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2021 07:15 PM BdST
A bus operated by Ena Paribahan has ploughed into a microbus after breaking through a road divider in Dhaka, leaving one person injured.
The driver of the microbus was hurt after the incident took place on the capital’s Airport Road on Tuesday, according to police.
“The Sylhet-bound bus ploughed into the microbus coming from the opposite direction after breaking through the road divider,” Khilkhet Police Station Chief Russell Parvez said.
A wrecker was deployed to remove the vehicles from the road. The crash briefly halted traffic.
More stories
- Govt rolls out third COVID vaccine doses
- 'Rape for not paying extortion'
- 4 held with 11kg of gold in Sylhet
- Dead body found in Jhalakathi river
- RAB arrests MV Abhijan owner after fire
- 2021: When the scourge of communalism rocked Bangladesh
- Ex-MD of Sonali Bank, 10 others jailed
- Key suspect in Cox’s Bazar rape case arrested
Recent Stories
- Results for SSC, equivalent exams to be published on Thursday
- Court orders MV Abhijan master, deputy to jail over charges of negligence
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- The story of Jamdani
- Cox's Bazar rape: Husband says he told wife to lie in court under duress
- Abhijan-10 owner Hamjalal changed engines without authorisation: RAB
Opinion
Most Read
- New bus service opens with 50 vehicles to discipline Dhaka traffic chaos
- Joynal Hazari, a political figure known for his past notoriety in Feni, dies at 76
- Cox's Bazar rape: Husband says he told victim to lie in court under duress
- He raped a woman for not paying extortion money. Then he tried to hide by shaving his face
- A delta wave walloped Bangladesh in another pandemic year. Vaccines turned the tide
- Abhijan-10 owner Hamjalal changed engines without authorisation: RAB
- Sourav Ganguly hospitalised with COVID in Kolkata
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- Law ministry sending its opinion to home on Khaleda appeal
- Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details