Cox's Bazar rape: Husband says he told victim to lie in court under duress
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Dec 2021 03:59 AM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2021 04:28 AM BdST
In a dramatic twist, the plaintiff in a high-profile rape case in Cox's Bazar has claimed he told his wife, the alleged victim, to give false testimony in court under duress after receiving an anonymous letter.
The man returned to Dhaka after spending four days in the custody of police in the resort town with his wife and children after the incident.
The couple travelled with their 8-month-old child from their home in Dhaka’s Jatrabari and lodged at a hotel on Cox’s Bazar’s Holiday Mor on Dec 23.
A group of men then took the man and the child hostage from the city’s Laboni Point area and allegedly raped the woman several times.
After receiving a call, the Rapid Action Battalion rescued the 25-year-old woman from a hotel called Zia Guest Inn in the wee hours of Dec 24. They then rescued her husband and son from in front of the Tourist Golf Course.
Later, the husband started a case over the incident, with the woman testifying in the court of Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Hamimun Tajneen the same day. They had been in the custody of the tourist police since then.
After arriving in Dhaka on Sunday, the man has told several reporters that his wife had given a "false" statement in court "under duress".
Asked to enlarge on the matter, he said, "On the evening of Dec 24, some people handed me an anonymous letter outside the Cox's Bazar Police Station. The letter said that if we don't lie in court, we won't be able to return home from Cox's Bazar."
The man claimed to be unlettered and so he had asked his wife to read out the letter to him. After hearing what was written, he told her to lie in court.
"My wife has been angry with me ever since. But I know why I asked her to lie."
"I want a more thorough investigation. A proper investigation will prove if I was right or wrong,” he said.
"We were treated very badly at the Sadar Police Station while we're there for a day."
"At 12 o'clock at night, I was sitting on the floor with my baby. When I tried to speak to the police about the problem, they said, 'You haven't seen anything yet. It's just the start of your troubles.'"
"When the police talk like this, isn't it clear what lies ahead of us?"
The woman and her husband have been complaining about the police's conduct from the outset.
The couple spent a night at the police station after being rescued by the RAB. They were under the supervision of the tourist police for the remainder of their time in Cox's Bazar.
But the contents of the woman's testimony remain unknown. However, the Cox's Bazar Tourist Police claimed that Ashikul Islam, the key suspect in the case, had been acquainted with the woman before the incident.
Ashikul was arrested in Madaripur on Dec 26.
He was previously named in 18 cases of crimes, including murder, torture of women, snatching, extortion, weapons and drugs, according to police. He was released on bail on Dec 16 in a robbery case.
- 'Rape for not paying extortion'
- 4 held with 11kg of gold in Sylhet
- Dead body found in Jhalakathi river
- RAB arrests MV Abhijan owner after fire
- 2021: When the scourge of communalism rocked Bangladesh
- Ex-MD of Sonali Bank, 10 others jailed
- Key suspect in Cox’s Bazar rape case arrested
- Court orders arrest of launch owners, crew
- Cox's Bazar rape: Husband says he told wife to lie in court under duress
- Abhijan-10 owner Hamjalal changed engines without authorisation: RAB
- Woman’s search for parents, children missing in launch fire highlights the agony of victims’ families
- He raped a woman for not paying extortion money. Then he tried to hide by shaving his face
- Four Biman passengers are arrested with 11kg of gold in Sylhet
- Body found in Jhalakathi river: police believe he is a missing passenger
Most Read
- New bus service opens with 50 vehicles to discipline Dhaka traffic chaos
- Joynal Hazari, a political figure known for his past notoriety in Feni, dies at 76
- He raped a woman for not paying extortion money. Then he tried to hide by shaving his face
- Bangladesh to administer COVID booster doses from Tuesday
- Former Sonali Bank MD, 10 others jailed for embezzlement
- Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details
- RAB arrests key suspect in Cox’s Bazar tourist rape case
- RAB arrests MV Abhijan owner Hamjalal Sheikh after fatal fire
- Four Biman passengers are arrested with 11kg of gold in Sylhet
- 2021: When anti-Hindu attacks blunted the spirit of secularism in Bangladesh