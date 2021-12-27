Home > Bangladesh

Four Biman passengers are arrested with 11kg of gold in Sylhet

  Sylhet Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Dec 2021 04:04 PM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2021 04:04 PM BdST

Bangladesh Customs has seized over 11kg of gold from four passengers when they arrived at Sylhet’s MAG Osmani International Airport on Monday.

The gold, hidden in a juicer and calender, is worth about Tk 70 million, according to Md Al Amin, the deputy commissioner of Sylhet Customs.

The detainees have been identified as Sheikh Md Jahid of Habiganj, Mokbul Ali, Mofiz Uddin and Sultan Mahmud, all from Sylhet.

Customs officials seized the shipments, acting on a tip-off that the passengers would arrive on a Bangladesh Biman flight from Dubai.

After the flight landed at 9 am, the customs officials interrogated and searched the luggage of four passengers and found the gold.

A gold smuggling case was filed against the detainees, Al Amin said.

