Two dead after train rams bus in Narayanganj
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Dec 2021 08:17 PM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2021 08:56 PM BdST
Two people have been killed after a train slammed into a bus at a level crossing in Narayanganj.
Five others were injured in the incident which took place at the city’s railway gate No.1 on Sunday, said Narayanganj Sadar Police Station chief Shah Zaman.
The authorities could not identify the victims immediately.
The injured were rushed to Narayanganj General Hospital.
Informed of the matter, Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot and began a rescue mission.
The train was heading to Narayanganj station from Dhaka when it ploughed into the bus, operated by Ananda Paribahan, while it was stuck in traffic at the crowded level crossing.
"The bus was left in a crumpled heap after the collision. Two bodies were pulled from the wreckage. Five others were rushed to hospital in critical condition," said Zaman.
The authorities are yet to ascertain if the victims were all passengers of the bus or pedestrians.
The incident brought train services on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route to a halt, according to the police.
The number of casualties is likely to rise.
