RAB arrests key suspect in Cox’s Bazar tourist rape case
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Dec 2021 11:33 PM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2021 11:36 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a key suspect in a case filed over the rape of a tourist in Cox's Bazar.
Ashikul Islam Ashik, son of late Abdul Karim, a resident of Cox's Bazar town, was arrested in Madaripur, ANM Imran Khan, assistant director of RAB's legal and media wing, told bdnews24.com on Sunday night.
Ashik was previously named in 18 cases of crimes, including murder, torture of women, snatching, extortion, weapons and drugs, according to police. He was released on bail on Dec 16 in a robbery case.
The 25-year old woman travelled to Cox’s Bazar with her husband and 8-month-old child on Wednesday.
Her husband had an altercation with another man that afternoon after they bumped into each other at the crowded Laboni Point market. Later that day, a group took the victim’s child and husband hostage in front of the Tourist Golf Course.
Three men then took the woman behind a teashop near the Golf Course and raped her.
Later, the victim said they took her to the hotel and raped her again while threatening to kill her husband and child.
The woman was able to shout for help through the window and was let out of the room. RAB went to the hotel and rescued her after receiving a call. They then rescued her husband and son from in front of the Tourist Golf Course.
