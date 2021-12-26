New bus service opens with 50 vehicles to discipline Dhaka traffic chaos

With a fleet of 50 buses -- 30 operated by the BRTC and 20 by Transilver, the new service will carry passengers from Ghatarchar to Kachpur, a 28-kilometre route on the outskirts of the capital Dhaka.

The new company formed under the name ‘Dhaka Nagar Paribahan’ will allow other companies’ buses to run on the same route until Jan 31.

The fare has been fixed at Tk 2.15 per kilometre. There will be 25 ticket counters across the route and buying a ticket is mandatory before getting on board.

“It’s a memorable day for us. This was an initiative taken by the late mayor Annisul Huq, but it stalled after his death. I am happy that the two popular mayors of Dhaka North and Dhaka South City Corporation have kept the promise they made to the people. It’s a tough job to do,” Quader said as he inaugurated the service virtually from the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges.

"Dhaka is a city of traffic jams. In addition to road accidents, traffic congestion is a big problem for us.”

“The bad condition of our city and the unplanned urbanisation or lack of cleanliness do not match our development and achievements. Its pollution levels are near records as well,” he said, referring to the Global Liveability Index 2021 that ranks Dhaka as the fourth least liveable city in the world.

But it is a positive sign that both mayors have geared up to address these issues, Quader said.

“We’ve developed our road communication system. We have a road network from the plains up to the hills.”

He also mentioned that MRT line 6 of the “dream” Metro Rail project is set to be inaugurated next year.

As many as 9,027 buses run on Dhaka roads and they race each other in fierce competition, hampering traffic discipline.

“Dhaka’s transport sector will completely change if we can organise the buses and their routes,” said Mayor Atiqul Islam of Dhaka North.

“The project aims to run an organised and disciplined public transport system by 2023 when the Metro Rail will be running. There is an e-ticketing system as well. We’re starting with 50 buses and the number will rise to 100. We’ll ensure full service in nine clusters in Dhaka city,” said Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh of Dhaka South.

He said similar services will be introduced in other clusters in Dhaka by 2023, and no unapproved buses or buses without a route permit will be allowed to hit the road.