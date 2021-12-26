MV Abhijan-10 supervisor recounts details of deadly launch fire in Jhalakathi

Anwar, who gave a single name, was the supervisor of the river ferry that recorded the deadliest launch inferno in Bangladesh’s history.

So far 38 people have been confirmed dead, two of them on the way to treatment and the others recovered by rescuers, while more than 70 were left with burns in the fire in the wee hours of Friday.

Authorities are initially predicting the blaze to have originated from the engine room, while other complaints include indifference towards mechanical issues in the engine and not employing fire extinguishers to douse the flames.

Launch master Khalilur Rahman and engine in-charge Abul Kalam were unavailable for comments on what actually happened.

However, Anwar laid out details on what he witnessed on that night.

Abhijan-10 pulled anchor from Sadarghat on Thursday night with several hundred passengers onboard and Barguna was its last stop.

Fortunate survivors said most of the passengers were asleep on the chilly night when all hell broke loose around 3am.

Anwar was in the toilet when the lights went out and as he went to investigate, he saw the engine room on fire.

“Driver Kalam and greaserman Sumon were floundering around looking for ‘bottles’ [fire extinguishers]. Sumon was struggling in the dark,” Anwar said.

“I could not proceed because of the fire and asked Sumon to call the others. He said the second floor was also on fire and it took me by surprise. Because the fire had not spread beyond the engine room, yet how was the second floor on fire?”

“I lost my ability to think hearing the second floor was on fire. I tried to go ahead taking the side of the launch but the fire blocked the way. People were screaming, there was no light, everyone was rushing to the front.”

“How was it possible?” Anwar was clearly at a loss about why the first floor and the second floor were on fire as he witnessed the fire trapped only in the engine room.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury described the incident as “mysterious”

“Such swift spread of the fire looked unusual to me. We’ve never seen fire spreading so rapidly. It’s confusing,” he said after rushing to the scene the following morning.

Anwar, however, was not able to confirm whether there were any mechanical issues with the engine or the generator powering the vessel in cases of power failures. He could not clarify whether the engine was running when the power went out.

He said there were several fire extinguishers near the engine room, one inside and two on either side outside. But it was not possible to use them as it was dark.

Charred by the blaze, Abhijan-10 dropped an emergency anchor at Diakul on the banks of Sugandha River. The second floor had by then been ravaged by the fire.

A view of MV Abhijan-10 docked on the bank of the Sugandha river at Diyakul in Jhalakathi on Friday, Dec 24, 2021 after the launch caught fire in the wee hours. Photo: Hasibul Islam Hasan

According to Anwar, the launch master’s attempts to dock the vessel on the banks of the river failed.

“Khalil turned off the engine and took the launch near the banks. But a collision with the bank pushed it back into the water. Many people jumped off to save themselves. The launch floated off to the other side of the river.

“The locals then came along with two trawlers and rescued some people.”

But most of those in the cabins on the first and the second floor were trapped and had no way to save themselves.

On how he survived, Anwar said: “I jumped off when the vessel rebounded to the middle of the river and swam to the shore.”

The masters of the launch, Khalil and “Riaz” also survived, along with Kalam and Sumon. But the other driver Mamun Billah or the cook went missing. The masters, however, could not be contacted on Saturday

WAS THERE AN EXPLOSION?

Some survivors spoke of hearing a loud exploding noise from the engine room.

The owner of the launch, Hamjalal Sheikh earlier said that Anwar did mention the engine exhaust pipe exploding when he had called in the morning to tell him about the fire.

“When I was in the toilet, I did hear a loud bang. I initially thought something fell down. There was another such noise when the launch floated to mid-river.”

The cabin boy, however, claimed that a gas cylinder “exploded” in the canteen adjacent to the engine room. He said 13 barrels of diesel placed there added fuel to the fire.

Kamal Hossain, chief of Barishal Fire Service and Civil Defence, thinks otherwise.

“The information is wrong. I’ve seen the cylinders intact near the engine room myself. There was no sign of cylinders exploding.”

Hamjalal said there was no issue with the engine as it was put through maintenance earlier this month. He claimed that the engine room burned more intensely due to the 6,000 litres of fuel.

The passengers complained the engine broke down twice on the way and had to be repaired, but Anwar dismissed it.

“This is not right. The engine appears to be turned off when it’s set to neutral due to the fog after Barishal.”

Addressing passengers’ complaints over louder than usual sound from the engine during the trip, he said, “There is a loud sound when the launch hits brakes to slow down. The scrutiny is just because of the accident. Nothing’s actually wrong with the engine.”

“Let’s say the engine exploded. If that was the case, how did Sumon and Kalam get out?”

The Ministry of Shipping, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority and the deputy commissioner formed committees to investigate the incident. The ministry’s team inspected the site on Saturday.