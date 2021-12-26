Marine court issues arrest warrant for owners, masters in case over deadly launch fire

Joint District and Sessions Judge of the Marine Court Joynab Begum on Sunday issued arrest warrants for eight people, including an owner of the launch Ham Jalal Sheikh, in connection with the charges pressed by the shipping department's Chief Inspector Shafiqur Rahman.

The other owners are Shamim Ahmed, Russell Ahmed, Ferdous Hasan, while Reaz Ahmed and Khalilur Rahman were the masters of the vessel. Masum Billah and Abul Kalam were its drivers.

“There are four documented owners of the launch. So they were all charged in the case,” Shafiqur said.

Enlarging on the charges, he added: “A preliminary investigation found the launch was carrying unnecessary items, including an oily material which set off the devastating fire. There weren't enough fire extinguishers on board.”

In the deadliest launch inferno in Bangladesh’s history, Abhijan-10 caught fire around 3am Friday near Jhalakathi’s Gabkhan on the Sugandha River. The blaze engulfed the three-storey launch killing at least 38 people, with 80 others hospitalised.

Many have also been reported missing.

Most of the passengers were asleep when the fire erupted. The river ferry floated for some distance after the power was cut off before going up in flames.

Per case dossier, the engine room caught fire after crossing Jhalakathi’s Nalcchiti area. Lack of prompt action to douse the fire caused the flames to spread and burn the whole vessel.

The launch did not have sufficient fire extinguishers, either. There was diesel in a drum and cylinder stove for cooking outside the engine room, in violation of the rules.

Belal Hossain, representing the state in court, said the maximum sentence in the case is 5 years imprisonment with a penalty of Tk 500,000.

Jahangir Hossain, a village police member, started another case on Saturday over the 'unnatural deaths' of passengers aboard the launch. Ham Jalal is charged in this case as well.