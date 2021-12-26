Elections underway in 836 union councils

Voting in the fourth phase of union council elections started at 8 am on Sunday and will continue until 4 pm without a break, said the officials in the Election Commission.

As many as 16.2 million voters will cast their votes in these councils. Of these unions, 798 will use traditional ballot papers and 38 will use Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs.

According to media reports, more than 50 people have died in violence related to the first three phases of the local government polls. Some incidents of violence have been reported this time too, prior to the start of voting.

The EC has ordered the field officials to strictly maintain order and prevent violence, said its Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath.

“The competition is very fierce for local elections and therefore, unwanted incidents take place due to personal feuds,” he said.

“We have deployed more law enforcers in some areas where violence is likely to occur.”

There have been complaints that the election code of conduct has been violated in some constituencies.

The EC held several meetings with law enforcement agencies, the administration and election officials to keep the situation under control. They also asked some MPs to leave the constituencies.

Law enforcers and magistrates have been deployed for security and they will remain there after the voting ends, said Joint Secretary SM Asaduzzaman, director of the public relation wing of the EC.

>> In the fourth phase, 295 candidates were elected uncontested, including 48 as chairman, 112 members for reserved seats and 135 for general seats.

>> A total of 43,433 candidates are vying for the union council posts, with 3,814 running for chairman, 9,513 for reserved seats and 30,106 for general seats.

>> A dozen political parties including the Awami League, Jatiya Party are taking part in the election

>> Total number of voters in the fourth phase of the polls - 16.2 million

>> 8,294 polling centres and 45,145 polling booths

The first phase of the union council election was held on Jun 21 and Sept 20 once the coronavirus pandemic had ebbed. The second phase was held on Nov 11 and the third phase on Nov 28.

A total of 707 union councils will go to polls in the fifth phase on Jan 5, while 219 councils will hold polls on Jan 31 in the sixth phase of the election.