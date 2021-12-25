Man, wife and child remain missing since river vessel fire. Their relative finds belongings in a burnt cabin

Hakim, 50, accompanied by his wife and their two-year-old son Nasir Ullah, boarded the Abhijan-10 launch that later went up in flames on the Sugandha river in the southern district of Jhalakathi. They never reached home.

In a frantic search for the three, Hakim’s brother-in-law Nazrul Islam arrived in Diakul on the banks of the Sugandha river, where the ill-fated launch dropped an emergency anchor.

Although Nazrul could not trace the three out anywhere, he did spot their belongings inside a cabin.

“I was able to identify their clothes in the cabin,” Nazrul said, adding he could not find the bodies among the dead or those hospitalised. Nazrul last spoke to Hakim around 8 pm on Thursday.

The horrific fire that blazed through the three-story launch killed at least 38 people and injured more than 70 others, while many remained missing. Over 50 people have been hospitalised with burns.

Relatives have identified nine bodies of the victims, while those unidentified were buried in a mass grave.

The fire recorded the deadliest such incident yet in the country’s history, but authorities are grappling with unanswered questions as to what ignited it and how it spread so fast through all three floors.

According to initial predictions, the fire originated from the engine room. There was also an ear-splitting sound before the spread of the flames.

Most of the passengers were asleep when all hell broke loose. Most of the people who were sleeping in the cabins on the first floor were trapped inside.

The vessel caught fire around 3 am Friday, hours after it left Dhaka for Barguna. The Fire Service and Civil Defence battled the blaze for three hours into the morning after the captain docked it on the bank of the Sugandha river.