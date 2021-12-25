Jhalakathi launch fire: Families struggle to identify bodies of victims
Barguna and Jhalakathi Correspondents, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Dec 2021 12:34 PM BdST Updated: 25 Dec 2021 12:34 PM BdST
The bodies of 33 passengers killed in a fire aboard the MV Abhijan-10 launch in Jhalakathi have arrived in Barguna. Four other bodies were turned over to their loved ones in Jhalakathi.
But, most of them are burnt beyond recognition.
Early on Friday morning, a horrific blaze swept through the launch, which was heading from Dhaka to Barguna on the Sugandha River, resulting in dozens of casualties.
Thirty-three bodies were brought to the Barguna Sadar Hospital under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Jalal Uddin at 11:15 pm on Friday, said Barguna Deputy Commissioner Habibur Rahman.
Only three of the bodies have been identified – ‘Jahanara’ and twin sisters ‘Lamia’ and ‘Samia’, all from Barguna Sadar Upazila.
The bodies have been taken to the Circuit House Field, Habibur said. They will be laid to rest in a mass grave after funeral prayers at noon. The bodies will, however, be turned over to families or loved ones if they can identify the victim by 11 am.
“Because of the heavy damage in the fire, it has been difficult for the families to identify the bodies. DNA samples are being collected to try and confirm their identities,” the deputy commissioner said.
At the Jhalakathi Deputy Commissioner’s office, Commissioner Bashir Gazi says he sent 36 bodies from Jhalakathi to Barguna and one more to Barishal.
Thirty-six bodies were handed over to Jhalakathi Deputy Commissioner Md Johar Ali, Barguna-2 MP Showkat Hasanur Rahman, and Barguna Executive Magistrate Mehedi Hasan at the Jhalakathi Sadar Hospital morgue at 8:15 pm on Friday after the autopsies were completed, Gazi said.
The victims were 62-year-old Abdul Razzak Master from Patharghata Upazila, 35-year-old Md Riaz Howladar from Betagi Upazila, and 14-year-old Shaplil Chandra and 45-year-old Jahanara Begum, both from Bamana Upazila.
The MV Abhijan-10 set off from Dhaka’s Sadarghat on Thursday evening. The launch had passed the Chandpur, Barishal and Dapadia ports and was on its way to Betagi and its final destination of Barguna. Most of the passengers were asleep.
The fire started around 3 am and eventually engulfed the entire vessel.
Many passengers survived by taking the chance to jump from the launch. Locals rushed to help as well. The Fire Service, River Police and Coast Guard took part in rescue operations.
But many of those asleep in the locked cabins of the top two floors were unable to get out. It took 15 Fire Service units nearly three hours to put out the blaze.
The Fire Service said it had recovered 36 bodies after searching the burnt launch and the nearby river on Friday. A child with burn injuries died on the way to Dhaka, while an elderly man died while receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka.
- How the deadliest launch fire began is still a mystery
- Follow legal paths to work abroad: Hasina
- Doctors sent from Dhaka to treat launch fire victims
- After daughter’s death in river vessel inferno, woman seeks answers
- Launch fire leaves survivors in anguish
- Daily count: 1 virus death, 342 cases
- Jhalakathi launch survivors recount horror
- A man jumped into river from vessel with wife. Both survived
- Bangladesh’s deadliest launch fire started from engine room. How it all began is a mystery
- Do not pay illegal agents to work abroad: Hasina to migrants
- Doctors head for Barishal from Dhaka to treat launch fire victims
- Girl dies after river vessel inferno. Her sibling and mother battle for lives in hospital
- Putul, a vessel fire survivor, struggles in hospital with burns. But six members of her family are missing
- Bangladesh reports 342 COVID cases, 1 death in a day
Most Read
- Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details
- A man jumped into river from a burning vessel with his wife. Both survived
- Death toll from Jhalakathi launch fire climbs to 37
- Over 3,500 Christmas Eve and Christmas Day flights cancelled as omicron spreads
- India asks Bangladesh to ‘stop sending students now’ as omicron sweeps world
- A lawyer serves notice on Dhaka University for banning married or pregnant women from halls
- Meet an airline that doesn’t sell tickets online: Biman Bangladesh
- Tourist gang-raped in Cox’s Bazar after husband, son taken hostage
- As Hindu extremists call for killing of Muslims, India’s leaders keep silent
- 'Thought I'd never see my son again': Woman recounts horror on burning launch