Jhalakathi launch fire: Families struggle to identify bodies of victims

But, most of them are burnt beyond recognition.

Early on Friday morning, a horrific blaze swept through the launch, which was heading from Dhaka to Barguna on the Sugandha River, resulting in dozens of casualties.

Thirty-three bodies were brought to the Barguna Sadar Hospital under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Jalal Uddin at 11:15 pm on Friday, said Barguna Deputy Commissioner Habibur Rahman.

Only three of the bodies have been identified – ‘Jahanara’ and twin sisters ‘Lamia’ and ‘Samia’, all from Barguna Sadar Upazila.

The bodies have been taken to the Circuit House Field, Habibur said. They will be laid to rest in a mass grave after funeral prayers at noon. The bodies will, however, be turned over to families or loved ones if they can identify the victim by 11 am.

“Because of the heavy damage in the fire, it has been difficult for the families to identify the bodies. DNA samples are being collected to try and confirm their identities,” the deputy commissioner said.

At the Jhalakathi Deputy Commissioner’s office, Commissioner Bashir Gazi says he sent 36 bodies from Jhalakathi to Barguna and one more to Barishal.

Thirty-six bodies were handed over to Jhalakathi Deputy Commissioner Md Johar Ali, Barguna-2 MP Showkat Hasanur Rahman, and Barguna Executive Magistrate Mehedi Hasan at the Jhalakathi Sadar Hospital morgue at 8:15 pm on Friday after the autopsies were completed, Gazi said.

Four of the bodies were identified and handed over to the families, according to Johar.

The victims were 62-year-old Abdul Razzak Master from Patharghata Upazila, 35-year-old Md Riaz Howladar from Betagi Upazila, and 14-year-old Shaplil Chandra and 45-year-old Jahanara Begum, both from Bamana Upazila.

The MV Abhijan-10 set off from Dhaka’s Sadarghat on Thursday evening. The launch had passed the Chandpur, Barishal and Dapadia ports and was on its way to Betagi and its final destination of Barguna. Most of the passengers were asleep.

The fire started around 3 am and eventually engulfed the entire vessel.

Many passengers survived by taking the chance to jump from the launch. Locals rushed to help as well. The Fire Service, River Police and Coast Guard took part in rescue operations.

But many of those asleep in the locked cabins of the top two floors were unable to get out. It took 15 Fire Service units nearly three hours to put out the blaze.

The Fire Service said it had recovered 36 bodies after searching the burnt launch and the nearby river on Friday. A child with burn injuries died on the way to Dhaka, while an elderly man died while receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka.