Girl dies after river vessel inferno. Her sibling and mother battle for lives in hospital

After the death of her seven-year-old child, Mahinoor, Jasmine now seeks answers. The air inside the hospital is thick with her cries.

Jasmine, who gave a single name, had come to Dhaka’s Keraniganj in early December with her husband and their two children to see her ailing grandmother.

Then, after the death of Jasmine’s grandmother days ago, the family headed home to Barguna on Thursday night. Her husband Abdul Khalil had returned home earlier.

Jasmine, 28, and her children boarded the MV Abhijan-10, the ill-fated launch that went up in flames on the Sugandha river in Jhalakathi hours later. She was able to get out with her children from a devastating fire that swept through the vessel. But they were severely burnt in their desperate race to safety.

As Jasmine and her children were en route to Dhaka after inadequate initial treatments in local hospitals, Mahinoor collapsed on the way.

Doctors said Mahinoor’s entire body was burnt, while Jasmine and her 10-year-old son Tamim suffered burns on their faces, hands, legs and other body parts.

Resident Surgeon Ayub Hossain at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, where both were admitted, said 30 percent of Tamim’s body and 12 percent of Jasmine’s were burnt.

“Jasmine is crying for her child. Nothing can stop her,” said her uncle Mamun. “This fire has destroyed the entire family.”

Four relatives of Jasmine were also admitted to the hospital with injuries from the fire. They are Bachchu Mia, 51, his wife Shahinur Begum, 45, their daughter Ishrat Jahan, 22, and son Sadekur, 16.

At least 37 bodies have been pulled from the charred vessel and the Sugandha river in Jhalakathi, while 72 others were hospitalised with burns. The blaze erupted around 3 am on Friday and firefighters doused the flames after almost three hours of effort.