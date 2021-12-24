Do not pay illegal agents to work abroad: Hasina to migrants
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Dec 2021 11:58 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2021 11:58 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged Bangladeshis not to pay illegal agents to find jobs abroad.
The Awami League government takes it as its duty to work for the welfare of the Bangladeshi migrant workers abroad, she said on Friday, joining a reception organised by expatriates in the Maldives via video conferencing.
“But this is the least I need to tell those who are willing to work abroad – do it in a legitimate way instead of contacting illegal agents. You don’t need to pay the agents by selling your land and house.”
Hasina said the government has established a “Digital Bangladesh” and people can register on the expatriates’ welfare ministry to work abroad, while the Probashi Kallyan Bank is providing loans, in some cases without security, to migrant workers.
The prime minister also alerted the people willing to migrate for work to the risks of travelling illegally. “Deaths have occurred during many such trips.”
She said the government was working so that migrant workers can send money via Probashi Kalyan Bank without any hassle.
Hasina told the expatriates in the Maldives that Bangladesh Bank will take steps for money exchange so that the migrant workers will not have to buy dollars to remit their earnings.
The government is in talks with the Maldives to arrange training for the Bangladeshi workers. It plans to buy two cargo planes to let the expatriates send goods.
Hasina vowed to keep up Bangladesh’s development efforts despite “all the conspiracies” against the country.
The people who committed crimes against humanity during the Liberation War and plotted the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will “always remain active”, she said. “We must march forward by tackling their conspiracies.”
She said her government is following the principle of “friendship towards all, malice towards none” in its foreign policy. “Particularly, we have developed good relations with the Maldives. We [the government] are working so that we can export goods here and expand trade.”
The prime minister said she heard about the problems of the Bangladeshi expatriates in the Maldives, lamenting that she could not speak to them in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.
