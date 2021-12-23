Two die in motorcycle accident in Chattogram

Police said the accident took place on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway in the Mithapukur Par area of Satkania Upazila late on Wednesday night.

The dead were identified as Towhid Uddin Ahmed, 28, and Md Salah Uddin, 25, both residents of the Karimpur area of Noakhali’s Chaumuhani.

Md Adam Ali, assistant-sub-inspector of Dohazari Highway Police Station, told bdnews24.com that the accident occurred as the two were headed back to Noakhali after a trip to Cox’s Bazar.

"Looking at the accident scene, it seems their motorcycle was hit by a car from the side. Their bodies were recovered around 1:30 am.”

Police are trying to identify the car involved in the accident, said ASI Adam Ali.